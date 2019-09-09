MUMBAI—The Singapore-based Golden Ratio Films (GRF) forays into Marathi cinema with the film “AB Aani CD.”
The movie stars leading names in the industry with a special guest appearance by Amitabh Bachchan. GRF, a film production and distribution arm of the renowned Singapore-based media investment entity Vistas Media Capital (VMC).
GRF will produce this movie together with Planet Marathi, K.V. Reddy Productions and Krishna Persaud. The brand has invested in the movie with an aim to bring Marathi cinema on a global platform. They also plan to produce another Marathi thriller titled “Dhoomshan,” to be directed by Manish Khandelwal and written by Manish Kadam, which will go on the floor in the last quarter of this year.
“AB Aani CD” stars Vikram Gokhale, Subodh Bhave, Sayali Sanjeev and Akshay Tanksale and is directed by Milind Lele. Bachchan will be seen playing an important cameo as himself in the film. The plot of the film revolves around two friends – Gokhale and Bachchan – in a comic setting.
Bachchan and Ghokale are playschool friends, and they meet almost after 70 years for a birthday party. AB stands for Amitabh Bachchan and CD for Gokhale’s character, who is called Chandrakant Deshpande. It will be a light-hearted family watch. The movie’s tentative date of release is in last quarter of 2019.
Milind Lele has written and directed the film.
The Singapore-based production company has been instrumental in funding some critically-acclaimed movies across languages such as “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir,” the modern remake of “Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyu Aata Hai,” “Nakkash” and the award-winning “Bhonsle.” The company has a slate of over a dozen projects across languages and formats (from feature films to web series), which are from development to post-production phases.
