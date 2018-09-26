MUMBAI—Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy with the ongoing new season of his popular quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” and is gearing up for “Thugs Of Hindostan,” will start shooting for his next film “Jhund” from mid-November with a non-stop schedule in Nagpur. The thespian will start shooting after the “KBC” Season finale, and after the release of the hugely-anticipated “Thugs Of Hindostan.”
Bachchan’s look as Khudabaksh has gone viral and the country is eagerly waiting to watch Aamir Khan and him together onscreen. With this news, this becomes a memorable calendar year for Bachchan. The new role has been kept tightly under wraps, but we hear that it is one of the most charismatic avatars he will play.
“Jhund” is apparently based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of slum soccer. Bachchan plays a professor who channelizes street kids to build a soccer team. The film will be shot over 70 to 80 days, and Bachchan will shoot for 45 days in Nagpur. The kids will be meeting and rehearsing with him a few days before the shoot. They have undergone training and are not, otherwise, professional actors.
Said Manjule, “I chose Nagpur because my story is based there. I wanted the look and feel to be as authentic as possible, and Nagpur has its own unique charm, feel and locales, which is different from Mumbai and Pune.”
He added, “Working with Mr. Bachchan on a story like this is a dream come true. He has always been my favorite legend, and there was nobody other than him who fit the role perfectly and to do justice to this particular character. In fact, the rest of the cast is all new, and since I have been known to work with fresh talent, I think the combination of Mr. Bachchan with this young team will be something to watch out!"
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Savita Raj Hiremath and Manjule under the banner of T-Series Films, Taandav Films Entertainment Ltd, and Aatpat Films and is directed by Manjule.
