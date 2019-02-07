MUMBAI—Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Feb. 6 unveiled the 'Darwaza Band -Part 2' campaign films, which focus on sustaining the open defecation free (ODF) status of villages across the country.
Launched by Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Grameen, the campaign is produced by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and supported by the World Bank.
At the event, Amitabh Bachchan gave a brief background to the development of the campaign and mentioned that the campaign talks about how a toilet must be used by all, always and under all circumstances ('har koi, har roz, hamesha'), read a PIB statement.
He also dedicated a re-adaptation of a poem of his father, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan to the Swachh Bharat Mission – “Swachh Tann, Swachh Mann, Swachh Bharat, Mera Parichay."
Maharashtra's Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation Babanrao Lonikar, Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and other dignitaries were a part of the event.
Lonikar said the Centre and state together had spent over Rs 6,000 crore on sanitation in Maharashtra and over three crore people have stopped defecating in the open in the state.
Iyer said over 50 crore people stopped defecating in the open since the launch of the SBM and with over 5.5 lakh villages having already been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF), the national sanitation coverage is now more than 98 percent, compared to 39 percent in 2014.
He said the primary focus of the program is on behavior change and promoting sustainable use of toilets, at both community and village levels.
The officials thanked Bachchan for his continued support to SBM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.