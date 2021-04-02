MUMBAI — The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Goodbye" went on floors April 2. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars South sensation Rashmika Mandanna.
The mahurat shot of the film took place in Mumbai April 1. Rashmika has already started shooting for the film and Big B will join her on April 4.
Producer Ekta Kapoor is excited to work with Bachchan.
"'Goodbye' is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It's a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!" says Ekta.
In a social media post, she also spoke of how she has literally spent her childhood "obsessing over Amitabh Bachchan.” She posted a throwback picture with him and shared a picture of the film's clapperboard in the next post.
"This is how it started." she wrote.
Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment says: "It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next project ‘Goodbye' that brings together the creative forces of Balaji Telefilms and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. The film is going to be as interesting as its title and we are deeply honored to have superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna onboard with us."
