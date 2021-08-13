MUMBAI — After a year and a half of waiting, audiences can finally go back to the theatre to enjoy the Ammy Virk-Sonam Bajwa Punjabi film “Puaada,” which has opened to houseful collections wherever it has released. The opening day worldwide gross for the film is Rs 1.25 cr., as the film had a restricted release in Punjab because several theaters still remain shut. But wherever it released, it is going to houseful capacities, equal to all the blockbuster Punjabi films. This is a great sign for the box-office, as wherever the movie is released it shows audiences are coming out eagerly.
Not just in India, but across the world the film is performing to houseful capacities, as the only major country overseas that is affected by lockdown right now is Australia.
To celebrate their film, Virk and Bajwa held a special screening in Chandigarh last night and Bajwa even made a special video for her fans to celebrate “Puaada” day, and Wirk posted his gratitude to all audiences for returning back to cinemas. Attended by the cast and crew of the film, the screening turned out to be one of the biggest events after lockdown in Chandigarh with fans going into a frenzy to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars both on-screen and at the screening in theatres too.
The film has received favorable reviews from critics all across, praising this fun family entertainer for giving audiences a good time at the movies—exactly what everyone needs right now.
Audiences are also in for a special surprise, Virk has just revealed that the teaser of his film “Qismat 2” will be seen on screens with “Puaada.” So not only are audiences coming back to theatres able to enjoy the laughter ride “Puaada,” but they can also have their hearts swept away by the romance of “Qismat 2.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.