MUMBAI—The Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer “Puaada,” meaning “conflict,” will be the first Punjabi film to release in cinemas in over a year. It is touted as a complete family entertainer and is all set to release Mar. 11, a year after the cinemas had shut down in March 2020.
The film is created by A&A Pictures and Brat Films,which gave the mega- blockbuster “Shadaa” starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in 2019. Presented by Zee Studios, “Puaada” is directed by Rupinder Chahal and is produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Balwinder Singh Janjua.
With this film, the makers are hoping for Punjabi cinema to bounce back to the peak it was at before the pandemic started. After “Puaada,” it is hoped that other Punjabi films will start lining up for theatrical releases as well, and that the audience will get to enjoy their favorite stars and films on the big screen again.
