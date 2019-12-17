MUMBAI — Singer-actor Ammy Virk says his latest song "Haaye ve" is about loving and letting go.
" 'Haaye ve' is special to me because it is about unconditional love. The song is that when you love someone you can take the most drastic step for that person," said Ammy.
" 'Haaye ve' is about loving and letting go. As a wise person said, if you love something set it free. If it comes back it's yours. If it doesn't, it was never yours. 'Haaye ve' epitomizes this emotion," added the "Qismat" hit maker.
The song has lyrics by Raj Fatehpur and music by Sunny Vik.
It was released by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music.
