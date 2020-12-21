MUMBAI — Actors Amol Parashar and Cyrus Sahukar will be back on the small screen with the second season of their adventure reality series, “Feelin Alive.”
Shot in Manali, the four-part series will see hosts Amol and Cyrus go around on a quest to overcome their fears. They will be seen performing extreme sports including slacklining at Jagat Sukh, canyoning at Jogini Falls, snowboarding at Solang Valley and ATV off-roading.
"Manali is such a beautiful place, but this time, it was more than just the beauty of this place that I got to savor. That adrenaline rush and the thrill of trying something new for the first time, was priceless," Amol said.
He shared that the experience was "a bit nerve-wracking for me before I tried these extreme sports,” adding: "Once I got into it, I was loving every moment of it.”
Cyrus shared: "I feel, trying new things really helps you overcome your fears. I would watch people doing all these things and being all cool, but never had the courage to do this on my own, until now. And I am glad to have had the opportunity. This is going to be one experience I will remember for the rest of my life!"
“Feelin Alive” Season 2 will premiere on Dec. 28 on Discovery Channel and TLC.
