MUMBAI — The “Ishq Vishk” actress Amrita Rao has decided not to charge rent to some of her tenants who are stuck in their respective hometowns during the lockdown.
The actress, who has some property investments in Mumbai, received requests from her tenants who had to leave the city, to forego their rents of the past few months. Rao was informed by her mother, who looks after her investments, that some of those tenants would also not be able to travel back to Mumbai until June, and some in July, and she instantly decided not only to forgo the rentals from March to May, but also for the months of June and July.
Said Rao, “Some of my tenants are into professions like acting and cinematography. Such professions have no guaranteed monthly income. And here, some decided to be safer with their families back home. I feel the situation calls for me to be understanding and help them in my best capacity.”
The actress has also decided to continue paying salaries to her household staff, who have also traveled to their villages be with their families. At the same time, the actress has strongly appealed to tenants who have been occupying others’ flats and have not lost their jobs not to use the lockdown as a pretext to skip paying dues and harass landlords unnecessarily.
Way to go, ma’am.
