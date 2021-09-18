MUMBAI — Acclaimed painter the late M.F. Husain considered Amrita Rao as one of his muses and had painted her live, after the release of “Vivah.” On the occasion of his 106th birth anniversary Sept. 17, the actress revisited a memory associated with the painter.
Rao shared that she received a gift from the painter, which she considers her priced possession. He gifted his paintbrush to her, which he had specially imported from Paris. While presenting his signature brush, he said, “Remember only three people in the world own it.”
Remembering the painter, Rao recalls, “I discovered that Husain-saab was very good at his self-portraits, which is so rare. Before he started painting me, I told him I wish the theme of the painting to be ‘The Painter and his Muse,’ and sure enough if you see the painting, there is a painting within the painting. Every girl dreams of being sketched by a painter, I am so honored and blessed to be immortalized by none other than the legend M.F. Husain himself on his canvas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.