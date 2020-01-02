MUMBAI — Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen doing underwater scenes in “Malang.” The two have shot for an extended kissing sequence in the Mohit Suri directorial.
Earlier in May, Patani had teased fans with a cool picture from the sets of “Malang” with co-star Kapur and her in diving suits, and buzz was that the duo was prepping for an extended underwater sequence. Director Suri had sent the actors packing for two days of prep ahead of the shoot.
The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be underwater for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening their lung capacity. Moreover, the sequence was shot during the Goa schedule of the film within a day — a challenge as Patani and Kapur had to sync their breathing patterns accordingly.
The film also stars Anil Kapoor. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, the film will release Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.