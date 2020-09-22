MUMBAI — Catch your favorite musicians live in an all-star virtual fundraiser event.
“Together, Louder, Stronger,” to be seen online Sept. 26 at 6.30 p.m., is aimed at helping and supporting the performance industry workers and folk artistes during the ongoing pandemic crisis.
Hosted by Anahad Foundation and produced by Believe Entertainment, the digital event will be live on Facebook and YouTube and will see a stellar line-up of 20 mainstream and independent talented artistes like Shaan, Mame Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, Mamta Sharma, Parikrama, Bhuvan Bam, Nithyasree Mahadevan and many more, all supporting the cause and raising funds during this critical time.
Tune in to this exclusive digital event and provide your support to the entertainment industry.
Viewers can donate at http://www.anahad.ngo/donate.
