MUMBAI—All said and done, he was a titan, who began in 1957, did his first solo film in 1962, rose to real fame in 1965, and was consistently at the top from 1967 till his death in 2002. Anand Bakshi’s last release was “Mere Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin” in 2004, though a song he had written earlier was later composed and used in “Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai” in 2012, a film title named after his hit song in the 1971 “Kati Patang.”
Born July 21, 1930 in Rawalpindi, Anand Bakshi wrote over 3200 songs in 634 films, and his chartbusters and films that were super-hits because of his lyrics are legion. With associations with composers from C. Ramachandra, Roshan, S.D. Burman and even a film each with Shankar-Jaikishan and Naushad, he worked all the way to films with Jatin-Lalit, Viju Shah, M.M. Kreem, A.R. Rahman and Sajid-Wajid and did 302 films with Laxmikant-Pyarelal, under whom he also made his singing debut in “Mom Ki Gudia.” Kalyanji-Anandji, R.D. Burman, Anu Malik, Rajesh Roshan and S.D. Burman were also frequent collaborators.
He is also the lyricist of three of Indian cinema’s highest grossers, “Sholay” (1975), “Gadar—Ek Prem Katha” (2001) and “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (1995) and worked with legendary filmmakers as varied as Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Vijay Anand, Raj Khosla, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai among many others.
The pick of his other musical aces include “Jab Jab Phool Khile,” “Milan,” “Aradhana,” “Haathi Mere Saathi” (the first Silver Disc ever in India), “Amar Prem,” “Bobby” (the first Gold Disc), “Julie,” “Amar Akbar Anthony,” “Sargam,”
“Karz,” “Ek Duuje Ke Liye,” “Hero,” “Ram Lakhan,” “Tridev,” “Chandni,” “Khal-Nayak” and “Pardes.”
Bakshi’s lyrics were also launch-pads for a variety of composers. Filmmakers, singers, and above all, a lot of stars like Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Raakhee, Zeenat Aman, Dimple Kapadia, Jaya Prada, Rati Agnihotri, Manisha Koirala and Kajol catapulted to recognition or stardom because of his songs.
The celebration was obviously virtual and organized by Whistling Woods International (WWI) and Subhash Ghai, chairman of the renowned institute, and there was an open discussion and analysis of his work by today’s three leading lyricists, Irshad Kamil, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Kumaar. At the end of the show, Bakshi’s son, author Rakesh Anand Bakshi, made a special appearance to talk about a few interesting memories and recite the poem Bakshi narrated to his guests on his 71st birthday celebration, “71 Saal.” The show was put together by Meghna Ghai Puri, director, WWI.
Ghai was clearly emotional as he recounted stories of the man who wrote 14 films for him from 1979’s “Gautam Govinda” to 2001’s “Yaadein.” In addition, Bakshi also wrote lyrics coincidentally for “Taqdeer” (1967), Ghai’s acting debut in which he was a part of the popular song “Aaiye Bahaar Ko Hum Baant Le,” “Aradhana” and “Naatak” in which Ghai played small roles, and “Uttar Dakshin” that Ghai presented and for which he penned the story.
Terming his friend and associate a ‘volcano of emotions,” Ghai stated that Bakshi had even enriched him as a person, besides often understanding his film’s story better than him. Stating that it was a challenge to match the filming of his songs with Bakshi’s wonderful words, he added that in some cases, like with “Vidhaata,” he was motivated to give the super-hit a specific angle based on the song Bakshi had written to his brief on his two main characters—“Haathon Ki Chand Lakeeron Ka.”
When “Choli Ke Peeche” (“Khal-Nayak”) landed in controversy despite being the biggest hit of the year, Bakshi had quipped, “Those who are blaming me are not looking at my work but at the ‘choli’ (blouse)!” For a seemingly routine break-up situation like “Pardes,” made up of common and oft-used words “Dil” and “Deewana,” he penned the very meaningful “Dil Deewana.”
Ghai said that he listened to narrations with so much rapt attention, and would also search for the emotions in them, that he would remember the same story six months later perfectly. “He had an unsurpassed knowledge of the composition and metering as he would himself sing and even compose,” said Ghai. “He would always tell me to concentrate on my work if anyone humiliated me and that harder work was necessary after success came your way.”
Towards the summation, the three talented writers focused on the adverse situations they have been facing over the last few years and Ghai stressed that a director must ALWAYS respect any writer, including a lyricist who wrote his part of the story in songs. “And Bakshi-saab’s songs were all stories in themselves,” he pointed out, talking about his incredibly instant grasp of situations and characters.
Irshad Kamil said that Bakshi’s depth was amazing and it was unbelievable how a man connected with the people through over 3000 songs in 45 years. “He had the ability to say the biggest thoughts in the simplest of words,” he raved. “He was a philosopher and visionary extraordinaire! His subjects were life itself, love and relationships and he wrote fabulously on all these.”
Kamil said that a song like “Solah Baras Ki Bali Umar” (“Ek Duuje Ke Liye”) was the ultimate peak of love, while “Zikra Hota Hai Jab Qayamat Ka” (“My Love”) was almost Sufiana in its expression. “Kuchh To Log Kahenge” (“Amar Prem”) showed his mastery on Philosophy, while “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho”
(“Bobby”) was not at all about physical attraction but if we went deeper into the song, about the innocence of teenagers in love and their process of thediscovery of life.
Amitabh Bhattacharya told this writer after the webinar that he had always been listening to Bakshi since childhood and it was in the last few years that he began to focus more on his brilliant work and discover new nuances. He commented on the extraordinary range and attention to details in his picks among the writer’s works, “Ram Kare Aisa Ho Jaaye” (“Milan”), “Lambi Judaai” (“Hero”), “Chingari Koi Bhadke” (“Amar Prem”), “Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyan Hai” (“Chandni”) and “Accha To Hum Chalte Hai” (“Aan Milo Sajana”).
It was incredible, he said, how Bakshi had tastefully expressed the blossoming of a girl into a woman in the former and the progression of three lovers’ meetings with a remarkably conversational feel in the latter.
Kumaar, a self-confessed fan of Bakshi from early adulthood, talked about the home-truths in the lyrics of songs like “Chitthi Aayi Hai” (“Naam”), “Zindagi Ke Safar Mein” (“Aap Ki Kasam”), “Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh” (“Dushman”), “Aadmi Musafir Hai” (“Apnapan”) and “Ishq Bina” (“Taal”).
Ghai here expressed a small regret: of cutting off two lines that Bakshi wrote for the same song in “Taal.” The original lines were: “Tumne Ishq Ka Naam Suna Hai / Humne Ishq Kiya Hai / Isska Asar Humse Pooncho / Yeh Zeher Humne Peeya Hai (You have only heard of love, but I, I have loved, and if you want to know its effects, ask me, for I have consumed this poison)”. Due to technical reasons, Ghai said, he had to put in the choral “Phoolon Ka Gulshan Ishq Ishq / Kaaton Ka Daaman Ishq Ishq (Love is a garden in full bloom and yet full of thorns).”
The session, which began at 7 p.m., went on for 155 minutes, sans a moment of boredom. And I could not help thinking that had midnight struck, the level of interest would have not have dimmed one bit. Anand Bakshi—and his work—was like that.
