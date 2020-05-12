MUMBAI —“Tumbbad” creative director Anand Gandhi has been busy writing his next film. Titled “Emergence,” the film has been in development for the last five years. The story follows four scientists as they race against a deadly pandemic to save the world from devastation. The screenplay has turned out to be eerily prophetic, as its parallels with our current reality are clear.
Now Gandhi has been making some revisions. “We had planned to give information about the nature of a pandemic through the film. Now that we all know what it’s like to be in the midst of one, I don't have to educate the audience about its nuances. So, we have had to make some changes in the script,” he said.
This has freed Gandhi to focus on the intended crux of his story. He elaborates, “I can directly take the audience to the understanding of host behavior manipulation of a parasite. The idea that our microbiome informs our behavior is better understood now than ever before. I want to use a pandemic setting as a deeper investigation into the nature of human identity and social behavior.”
Gandhi has plans of approaching Sushant Singh Rajput. He says, “Sushant is a dear friend, and I work on the assumption that he will be part of what I create. I also have Australian actor Hugo Weaving in mind. Most importantly, I also need four women actors for the principal cast.”
Initially set in 2020, the director has now decided to unfold the story in 2025. “Emergence” is set to go on floors next year.
