MUMBAI — Anangsha Biswas is set for the release of her web series, the second installment of “Hostages,” starring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra.
“Acting is not just reading lines and repeating them in front of the camera. You have to take your mind and go through some physical and intense preparation,” Biswas said about her character Hyma.
“Hyma was a very challenging part for me to crack in the beginning. I’m known for being able to express my emotional range, but here I needed to be poker-faced, showing no trace of emotion for most of the time other than anger and lust. It was a beautiful, fun journey. The whole team including Sudhir Mishra-sir and (DOP) Sachin Krishn-sir helped a lot. We did months of rehearsal and action training, so, by the time we reached the set, we were all ready to kill it.”
Biswas added, “I enjoyed essaying the role and learned a lot. Expectations are the road to misery, so I have no real expectations other than the hope that Hyma touches the audience’s heart.”
The actress is also doing “Mirzapur 2.”
