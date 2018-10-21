MUMBAI — Platinum-selling singer, entrepreneur and mental health campaigner Ananya Birla spoke alongside some of world’s most influential business, political and humanitarian leaders at the One Young World Summit in The Hague Oct. 20.
She was joined by global icons such as Naomi Campbell, Akon, Amber Heard and Rosario Dawson at the event which unites 1,800 young leaders, from every country and sector, who are working to accelerate lasting positive change around the world.
Birla will host a panel discussion on the stigma around mental illness, leading a talk with Cassie Snelgar (designer, publisher and ambassador for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group), and Roxie Nafousi (blogger and ambassador for the UK’s Mental Health Foundation).
She will discuss her work with MPower, the charity that she launched with her mother in 2016, to empower individuals suffering with mental health illness by delivering care, treatment and support for their families.
The singer, who recently surpassed 100 million audio and video streams on her first four international singles, said, “I am so excited to join young leaders from over 190 countries and discuss the solutions to the most pressing issues around the world. It is the responsibility of our generation, and young leaders around the world, to ensure that we make the greatest positive impact on society. I want mental illness to be understood and treated just like any other illness is treated. Great things can be achieved when we all work together.”
At the past summits, delegates have been joined by a line-up of counselors that included Justin Trudeau, Nargis Fakhri, Meaghan Markle, Kofi Annan, Emma Watson, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, Sir Bob Geldof, Sir Richard Branson, Muhammad Yunus, Jamie Oliver, Jack Dorsey and Mary Robinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.