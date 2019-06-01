MUMBAI—Ananya Panday, who is creating waves ever since her successful debut with “Student of the Year 2,” which she passed with flying colors despite the film now declared a flop, and already got international recognition as she got featured in “Elle Italia,” is also a fashionista and a big-time foodie in real life.
The teen sensation always gives out a friendly vibe, and talking about her experience during her shoot at Italy, she shared, “I made a lot of friends, especially, at the apartment I stayed in because there were a lot of exchange students from London there who were all around my age. So they showed us (the team of the magazine) around, and that was a lot of fun. Also, I love making friends wherever I go. Actually, the videographers who helped us edit the video were super kind, and they took us around in their cute little car, and they were just so lovely.”
She quipped, “There were a lot of cute boys, but I was so busy shooting I didn’t get a chance to speak to any. But on the last day, when I went to get a gelato, the guy who made mine at the shop was so good-looking. I tried to speak to him, but I don't think he knew English, so we had to have a translator in the middle, and he roughly translated that he had a girlfriend. I was very heartbroken, but I also got yummy gelatos, so I was fine!”
The actress shared, “I think every location was more beautiful than the other and I was really trying super hard for Instagram-worthy places, but I couldn’t decide between them. That is why, in my Instagram travel video, I am in many different locations, but I think my favorite one would have to be the beach because the water was so blue and the sand was so golden, and everyone was just chilling and having a good time eating gelato! There were so many dogs too on the beach. It was one of my most beautiful experiences, and I am so lucky that I got to shoot over there, and this will forever be photographed in my memory and in ‘Elle.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.