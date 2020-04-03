MUMBAI — Ananya Panday, in a recent interview, opened up about the first movie for which she auditioned. She said, “I remember when “Alladin” had come to India, a bunch of people auditioned for it. So I remember we had to record a video and I recorded it on my phone, and for which I wore this red outfit. I had to read the dialogues for Jasmine and the scene went really well.”
The actress added, “But then they said that I have to sing as well and I cannot sing to save my life! I was wondering what I should do— whether I should make someone else sing and pretend it is me. I really got rejected for that. But I don’t think I really ever stopped auditioning. I still do it!”
Panday is doing “Khaali Peeli” with Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra’s next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.
Recently a film was announced which also marks her first ever PAN India release and will see the actress star alongside Vijay Deverakonda.
Ananya has a gigantic following on social media as well which further proves the actress's popularity. Besides from appearing in films, Ananya is also the face of many iconic youth-related brands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.