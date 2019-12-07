MUMBAI — The “Pati Patni Aur Woh” pair got candid with Siddharth Kannan on Zee TV’s “Pro Music Countdown.
The latest couple in films (as “Pati” and “Woh”), Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, got candid when the host grilled them whether they are dating or not. Panday first began to blush and got tongue-tied. But when Aaryan wanted her to reply with some witty answer, she dished.
Asked if she finds Aaryan cute or not (as per a line she says within the film), the actress said “I find him very cute, especially with the moustache look that he has for the film.”
Kannan later asked Aaryan his thoughts on what kind of guy Panday would date if she was on a dating site, the actor’s response was, “Ananya will date a guy from the site who does not use the site a lot.” Whatever, but Panday found it very witty.
Bhumi Pednekar (“Patni”) was also a part of the show and was enjoying the give-and-take as well.
Zee TV has brought the best of both worlds with its latest weekend prime time offering, “Pro Music Countdown” hosted by RJ, social media influencer and YouTube celebrity Siddharth Kannan.
The show presents super-hit songs in a never-seen-before chat-show format with film celebrities getting up, close and personal about their career, romance and everything that’s brewing in Tinseltown.
