MUMBAI—Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her debut with “Student Of The Year 2” alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, has already bagged her second film “Pati Patni Aur Woh” opposite Kartik Aaryan. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in this remake of the 1978 B.R. Chopra’s hit of the same name featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. Presumably, Panday plays Ranjeeta’s role as the “Woh.” By a coincidence, her first two films are both love triangles, it seems!
The actress had started shooting for her second film even before the release of the first film and has finished the first schedule. Panday will also be making her “Koffee With Karan” debut, and the promo, in which the actress was looking ravishing, is out. Panday also happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.