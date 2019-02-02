MUMBAI— Ananya Pandey, who is geared up for her debut, took to her Instagram sharing a heartwarming birthday wish for Jackie Shroff. The teen sensation shared an adorable childhood picture which sees Shroff holding little Ananya in his hands. Incidentally, Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff is now her first co-star. Her dad Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff have co-starred in a few films like “Apna Sapna Money Money” and “Housefull 3.”
The actress is also a huge fan of Jackie Shroff, who is like her “Hero,” and she mentioned herself as a #MajorFanGirl in the caption that read, “Happy birthday to the coolest there is and ever will be!! #MajorFanGirl ❤ Clearly, I’ve been loving the Shroffs since 1998 (@tigerjackieshroff are you listening?? 🤪)..”
Soon after she uploaded the picture, Tiger Shroff reacted with cute emojis. The actress enjoys a huge fan base on social media and has clocked a million followers on Instagram.
