MUMBAI — “He had to look absolutely bald, in a way that one can’t even see the five o’clock shadow,” shared make-up artiste Preetisheel G. Singh, a top name today, on Akshay Kumar's look from “Housefull 4.”
In Sajid Nadiadwala’s reincarnation comedy, like the rest of the lead cast, Kumar will be a seen in a double role, as a London-based barber Harry in the present-day portions and king Bala, in the flashback sequences. For the period set-up, the actor went through two-and-a-half hours of a prosthetics session every morning to transform into the bald character.
The name Bala seems a satirical twist as he is bald, much in the way Ayushmann Khurrana plays a balding young man, Bala, in his forthcoming film of that name!
Singh, who worked on Kumar’s looks, stated how challenging it was to create the look for the actor with perfection. Several looks were considered for the quirky yet powerful part played by Kumar. Before the film went on floors last year, 3D models of all the characters were prepared and the team zeroed down on the bald look for him.
The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. “Housefull 4” is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. It is directed by Farhad Samji with music by Sohail Sen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.