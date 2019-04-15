NEW DELHI—Actors Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana's "AndhaDhun" has registered business of over Rs 200 crore in China since its release on April 3.
Sriram Raghavan's "AndhaDhun," featuring Khurrana as a blind man, was widely appreciated in India. Now it is making waves in China, where films of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have done well. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, it released as the "Piano Player" in China on April 3.
According to a statement from the makers, the film, also starring Tabu, has earned over Rs 200 crore in just 13 days.
Producer Sanjay Routray, founder of Matchbox Pictures, said: "This April has been exciting for all of us. On the one hand, 'AndhaDhun' has raked in over Rs 200 crore at the Chinese box office and is still going strong.
"On the other hand, it received a standing ovation as the opening film at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) last week. It was an honor to be at this screening along with Sriram and Tabu. We are overjoyed that his vision and our film is being celebrated across the world now."
Ayushmann Khurrana too has been excited about how the film has fared in China.
"Cinema has always had universal appeal, and it has cut across languages and borders. It's overwhelming to see 'AndhaDhun' among such great cinema that has made our country proud," the actor had said earlier.
