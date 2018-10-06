Album: “AndhaDhun” (Zee Music Company)
Music: Amit Trivedi
Lyrics: Jaideep Sahni
Additional song written and composed by Raftaar & Girish Nakod
The music is lively and at the same melodious, and the overall tenor of the soundtrack has a Shankar-Jaikishan-esque feel when they were scoring all those zingy songs for breezy films from the mid- to the late 1960s.
“Nainon Da Kya Kasoor” and “Laila Laila” are both racy numbers rendered by composer Amit Trivedi himself, and in the latter, he even sounds like another, more famous Amit – Amit Kumar. The former is also placed in an interesting situation. The electronic version of “Naino Da Kya Kasoor” is just that – the same with electronic tweaks.
Arijit Singh’s “Woh ladki” is interesting used, albeit very briefly, and Singh gives it his all. The general air of the orchestration should give a clue about how and where it is used in the film, but that’s my projected wisdom of hindsight as this review has been written AFTER watching the film!
Another situational song, very brief in its in-film use (a modern evil) is “O Bhai Re” sung by Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi. Jaideep Sahni, very underrated as a writer, writes very interesting lyrics in this song that hints at some of the many layers in the film’s content as well – sample “Naina bharam ki kamaate hai/Kambhakt dil ko khilate hain (The eyes earn from illusions and feed them to the gullible heart).” The singing is correctly robust.
By leagues, the catchiest song, with preludes and interludes to match, is “Aap Se Milkar Accha Laga” by Abhijit Srivastava and Aakanksha Sharma, a pleasingly rendered twinkle-toed romantic paean. Its reprise by Ayushmann Khurrana is even more elegantly sung, and we wonder why he was not given the duet version s well as he is the hero. But no issues – the song is not featured in the film at all!
The sole Raftaar song has an atmospheric feel with a strong aura of a thriller. He sings, co-writes and co-composes with Girish Nakod and the promo song, missing from the film itself, is fabulously penned and tuned, unlike most add-on songs composed by such pop artistes.
Apart from the vocals, there are two instrumental pieces, “AndhaDhun Theme 01” and “AndhaDhun Theme 02,” which sound overlong in the audio but are intrinsic parts of the film.
To sum up, this is a well-conceived and peppy soundtrack from the now over-busy composer. Jaideep Sahni proves his mettle once again, and never mind if so much vocal music is barely there within the film.
Rating: 3.5/5
