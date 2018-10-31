MUMBAI—The makers of ‘AndhaDhun’ are laughing all the way to the bank, as the crime-thriller has emerged a super-hit. After the movie, headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, produced by Sanjay Routray’s Matchbox Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed by Sriram Raghavan, became such a success, it is learned that the makers of the black comedy have come up with an App for the visually-impaired. The App features narrations for the scenes, be it any action or dialogue.
After “Sholay” and “Sanju,” “Andhadhun” is the third movie to be streamed on the XL Cinema app for the visually impaired. Yes, you read that right, the makers of the movie received an offer to stream the movie on the App, which is known to create a cinema experience for the blind. They also held a special screening for over a hundred visually-impaired people.
Routray said, “I am overwhelmed by the success of our debut movie ‘AndhaDhun.’ We are glad to have received the offer to screen the movie for the visually-impaired. It is more than what we had expected!”
Khurrana plays a blind pianist in the film.
