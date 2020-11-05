MUMBAI — Writer-director Anees Bazmee is known for a series of blockbusters and hits (“Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha,” “Deewangee,” “No Entry,” “Welcome,” “Singh Is Kinng,” “Ready” and “Welcome Back”), but the most successful filmmakers often have that one film that gets stuck due to various reasons and does not see the light of day, often even when complete.
Boney Kapoor, producer of wholesome entertainers like “Mr. India,” “Judaai,” “No Entry” again and “Wanted,” had signed Bazmee to direct the light-hearted “It’s My Life” around the relationship between a father and a son, in which the father’s excessive concern and interference in his son’s life creates situations that make the film a very relatable family entertainer. Giving a sneak-peak of the family drama produced by Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, the channel dropped the trailer Nov. 5.
An official remake of the blockbuster Telugu film “Bommarillu,” the family drama will witness Nana Patekar play the overbearing father. The movie features Harman Baweja, Genelia D’Souza and Kapil Sharma. Music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Neelesh Mishra and Shabbir Ahmed are other credits. The film has been languishing in the cans for over a decade.
Sharing his excitement, Boney shared, “The film was made with the thought of highlighting unadulterated family equations and complexities, a genre that most of us, including me, enjoy. The movie beautifully showcases the relationship dynamics between a father and son from the time the child is born to his becoming an adult and taking up responsibility. It brings about such strong, heartwarming and relatable emotions that it will surely strike a chord with the viewers.”
Boney added, “Television has always been a great way to reach out to a wide set of audience and we are glad to share our movie for the first time ever with the viewers. Partnering with Zee Cinema for the direct-to-TV release has been an absolute joy as we believe it’s the perfect family entertainment channel to be showcasing this film. Hope the viewers enjoy the movie along with their family at their comforts of their homes.”
Co-producer Sanjay Kapoor said, “It gives me immense pride to launch the trailer of a film which is very special in so many ways for me. When I had envisioned making the Hindi remake of “Bommarillu,” I strongly believed that the movie’s powerful narrative will form a strong connect with the movie lovers here as well. Our movie conveys a special message through its heartwarming story, and I hope the audience enjoys watching it along with their family on Zee Cinema.”
Speaking about the movie, Bazmee said, “Whenever I decide to take up a script, I always put myself in the audience’s shoes and look at things from their point of view on if it is entertaining or not. Packed with a double-dose of laughter, drama and romance, “It’s My Life” is a perfect entertainment package that will melt your heart and spread cheer at the same time. This movie is quite special for me and I am sure with its TV release it will brighten up everybody’s mood.”
BOX:
4 films that are stuck at different stages:
“Shoe-Bite” / Director: Shoojit Sircar, starring Amitabh Bachchan
“Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai” / Director: Ravi Chopra, starring Govinda
“Hook Ya Crook” / Director: David Dhawan, starring John Abraham
Remake of Telugu hit “Salt & Pepper” / Director: Priyadarshan, starring Nana Patekar
