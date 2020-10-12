MUMBAI — When a story is built around the Mumbai underworld, web viewers are very excited, and the success of a few shows prove that, unlike in cinema, where underworld-centric films do largely well only in Mumbai ("Satya," "Ghulam," "Company," "Shootout At Lokhandwala," "Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai" et al), the web variety does well across the board.
Coming up is ALTBalaji's "Mum Bhai," and the makers have added to the curiosity by dropping an audio clip from the show on its social media platforms like Instagram.
The audio clip has the conversation between an underworld don and his gang member talking about encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty. Looking to hunt down Bhaskar, little do they know that he has been hunting them.
ALTBalaji offers a sneak peek into his character with the post that says “Iska sirf naam lene se kaanp uthta tha poora underworld! Bhaskar Shetty, naam yaad rakhna! (The entire underworld shivers at just his mention: Remember his name) #Mum Bhai, coming soon on #ALTBalaji.”
Angad Bedi playing the character of Bhaskar Shetty, along with Sikandar Kher, who portrays Rama Shetty, an underworld don. The narrative revolves around the friendship between a cop and a criminal, set in the milieu of Mumbai’s underbelly from the late eighties to early 2000.
Well, well, here's hoping that there is something new or extraordinary in this seemingly been-there-done-that saga.
