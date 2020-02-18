MUMBAI — Angela Krislinzki starts to shoot for her next movie “Tauba Tera Jalwa.” She has just finished shooting for her web series, which marks the digital debut of “Bunty Aur Babli” director Shaad Ali, opposite Sharman Joshi.
Krislinzki is on a roll now. “Tauba Tera Jalwa” features her with alongside Ameesha Patel, Jatin Khurana and Rajesh Sharma. It is being directed by Akashaditya Lama, who is also the writer of the movie.
Says Krislinzki, “I am having a great time. As soon as i heard the narration, I wanted to do it. This is a dream character for any actor and this role was so important to me that I went deglam. Be it “1921” directed by Vikram Bhatt or “Rogue” by Puri Jagannadh-sir, I had played only glamorous roles.”
“In my debut ‘1921,’ I was playing a negative lead. Here I am playing the positive lead. I have gained five kilos to look like this simple Ghaziabad girl who loves watching television and who has no dressing sense. I can’t reveal more about the character.”
