MUMBAI — “Angrezi Medium” director Homi Adajania waited for a whole year for Irrfan Khan because there was no alternative to him.
Just a few days ago, when Irrfan posted a heart-warming audio message, it not only left the audiences moved but his fraternity also became emotional. As soon as the trailer of the film was out, fans poured in hundreds for messages to the filmmakers to get the film early to the theaters so that they get to see their beloved actor on the silver screen very soon. Meeting the fans' demands with the support of the fraternity, “Angrezi Medium” is now set to release Mar. 13.
“There was no alternative to him, this film was meant to be made with Irrfan, so we waited for a year,” said Adajania. “I wanted to work with Irrfan since I watched him in Mira Nair’s “The Namesake.” Irrfan and I met at the film’s screening and got along well. He had watched “Being Cyrus,” my first film, and agreed that we should collaborate.”
When “Angrezi Medium” finally went on floors last summer, the director reveals that his leading man was swamped with self-doubt on his first day back at work after over a year.
“He came in like an almost clean slate, wondering whether he had forgotten acting. But there was never a false beat with him. Irrfan is incredibly organic. Acting is in his blood. I’ve never worked with anyone like him before. There was no stress on the sets as it is a positive and happy film,” said Adajania.
The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.
