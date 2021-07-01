MUMBAI — Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, A.R. Rahman, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and Arati Ankalikar –Tikekar will be among those who will participate in the Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation and Juju Productions initiative, Vax.India.Now.
The virtual fundraiser, a music concert to be held July 7, 2021, is an initiative by the Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation to support India’s urgent vaccination drive. To support India in its fight against Covid-19, the show features Gloria Estefan, Sting, Alicia Keys, Annie Lennox, Yoyo Ma, A.R. Rahman, Josh Groban, Aasif Mandvi, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, David Foster, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, Pia Toscano, Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, Zubin Mehta, Nishat Khan, Ranjani Gayatri Sisters, Fareed Zakaria and Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, Hollywood superstar Liam Neeson and Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha will join hands with them. Vax.India.Now will be hosted by Indian American comedian, Hasan Minhaj.
Speaking on the occasion, Anuradha Juju Palakurthi said, “Artistes have catalyzed many social movements by driving participation and awareness. The Vax India Now team is honored to count some of the biggest hearts for support. Scientists estimate that Indian herd immunity kicks in with 600m more adult vaccinations. India has already demonstrated that it has the capacity to vaccinate 10 million people a day. Strictly theoretically, this problem can be solved in 60 days. With concerted global citizen-ownership, we can compress the actual time. The event is one of the many steps being taken worldwide by many organizations and individuals.”
Bappa B. Lahiri said, “The overall theme of the concert is typified by the anthem song ‘Hum Saath Hai,’ written by Neelesh Misra and composed by me. Anuradha Juju-ji’s soulful performance will highlight how small contributions can be amplified by Indian capacity and resilience. And why the whole world should support this global cause.”
Andre Timmins, co-founder and director, Wizcraft, said, “India is currently going through one of the most devastating challenges of recent times. However, this year is not just about the huge numbers of people contracting the Covid-19 virus. The biggest challenge being faced is the vaccination requirement for a population of our size. We are very passionate, and as people in a position to be able to do so, Wizcraft wanted to help do whatever it takes to help get more vaccines to our country and push out the vaccine drive across India as fast as possible. Therefore, we are so pleased to have come together with Juju Productions and The Giving Back Fund to help support their amazing initiative Vax.India.Now, and reach out across the world to help raise immediate funds and resources to bring vaccine equality in a place like India, where it is needed most. We need to fight this together, as one people, one world.”
All contributions will be directed to carefully vetted charities operating in mostly rural India. Vax.India.Now will be streamed globally by CNN Digital and is sponsored by Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation, a project of the Giving Back Fund, an IRS-approved 502©3 public charity.
Vax.India.Now is being produced by 6W Entertainment, USA and Wizcraft, Mumbai and the Gaon Connection. It is supported by the WMA Agency, Black Cab Entertainment, Wizspk, KJ PR Agency and Dreamstage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.