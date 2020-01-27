MUMBAI — Anil Kapoor and Bajaj Allianz Life together once again created history Jan. 26 by breaking its own Guinness World Records title for ‘Most number of people holding the abdominal plank position.’
The new world record was set with 2471 people simultaneously holding abdominal plank position for 60 seconds at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds.
This is the second time Bajaj Allianz Life has entered into Guinness World Records. In 2019 Plankathon event in Pune, the company had set a new Guinness World Record as 2,353 people successfully held the abdominal plank position for 60 seconds, simultaneously.
The second edition of Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon was conducted as a round-up to the company’s social media initiative #PlankForIndia initiative. Under the initiative, for every plank, the company contributed monetarily towards the training and development of India’s emerging sports stars.
This viral campaign on social media saw veteran actor Anil Kapoor, India’s leading sports stars Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Dutee Chand and Sunil Chhetri, corporate leaders Sanjiv Bajaj, MD & CEO, Bajaj Finserv, and several other fitness enthusiasts join the #PlankForIndia initiative in the last month.
