MUMBAI— The whole team of Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” was present to launch the new trailer with a very unique concept by standing in a glass box at the J.W. Marriott. Present at the event were Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, along with the director Shelly Chopra Dhar and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
The new trailer showcases Sonam’s character’s struggle and fight against her family for her love. “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” brings the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor together on screen for the first time. The unique script played a big role in bringing this duo together. The story will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India, feels Dhar, who was cagey about the subject of the film and unwilling to open up despite everyone knowing what the film was about during the interviews just a day earlier!
The film is slated to release Feb. 1, 2019.
