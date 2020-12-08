MUMBAI — The biggest announcement of the year was made last week: the entire Deol brigade of heroes—Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Karan Deol—are coming together for Anil Sharma’s “Apne 2.”
The humane drama is a prestigious moment that will go down in the history of the film industry, and it is also a huge celebration for the family as Dharmendra celebrates his 85th birthday Dec. 8. It also marks the completion of his sixth decade as a Hindi film hero: his first film, “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere,” was released in December 1960.
Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who has had a long standing relationship with the veteran superstar (their association began with the 1987 blockbuster “Hukumat” that topped the box-office that year), shared a throwback picture from the sets of their previous film “Apne” (2007). The picture has the four main men behind the successful family drama engaged in a conversation during the shoot of the film in Punjab.
Walking down memory lane, Sharma said, “This association has always been really positive. I am fortunate to be the only director who has worked with all the three generation of Deols. Dharam-ji is a fantastic human being and the farmer who came to Mumbai still resides in him. He is a grounded man who is not only a great actor but one of the best human beings in the industry. It is Dharam-ji’s 85th birthday, so I wish him all the best and hope he retains his infectious energy forever.”
Sharma has worked with Dharmendra also in “Elaan-E-Jung” (1989), “Tehelka” (1992)—both successes—and “Farishtay” (1993). He has also directed “Gadar—Ek Prem Katha” (2001), the biggest hit of the millennium, “The Hero—Love Story of a Spy” (2003) and “Singh Saab The Great” (2013) with Sunny Deol. In the last film, Dharmendra made a cameo appearance along with Bobby Deol.
