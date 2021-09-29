MUMBAI — Anjali Phougat has associated with Ohio State University as a designer for a domestic violence and human trafficking fashion show. She said that it is an honor for her to design outfits for a cause.
Phougat feels that real beauty is internal and people should provide privilege to others who really deserve it, but do not have enough potential or resources to fulfill their desires. She felt honored when students from the State of Ohio university reached out to her for designing the outfits for this cause. They offered her money for designing the outfits, but she declined. Funds raised from the show will go to the human trafficking victims and domestic violence victims’ education.
As a designer and a fashion person, Phougat wants to give a message to the community that fashion is not just for exterior looks. She feels her fraternity members can always give wonderful messages like using recyclable fabric and giving a platform to people who deserve it. According to her, there are many beautiful girls with a lack of resources and they do not find the right platform. She feels that designing helps one to boost confidence and helps someone in building their persona, and going on stage wearing the right silhouette and right clothes helps a lot in boosting confidence.
Phougat was a part of the creation of the award-winning short film “Inclusion Through Unity” about inclusion and gender equality, which is a big question among the south Asian community. She thinks that many people do not talk about the LGBTQ community, inclusion or breaking fake beauty standards, supporting victims of domestic violence and supporting human trafficking victims.
The short film was also recently honored by the state of Ohio. Phougat shared the award with the team of the film helmed by Alex Rogers. She considers the recognition as a great accomplishment. The award was given to the film director and the whole team was honored.
The fashion designer and celebrity stylist also took a lot of initiatives during the pandemic. She created a special designer mask and donated 100 hundred sales from it towards an NGO that supports victims of domestic violence. She also donated a lot of masks to the Ohio health frontline workers and provided PPE kits. Phougat also tried to do something for the community that supports education for kids in slums in India. She donates a percentage of sales that she gets from her website and social media towards a cause.
