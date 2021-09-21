“Ray,” “Navrasa,” “Ajeeb Dastaans” and more: Netflix has been doing too many anthologies of late. But what stays with us after watching “Ankahi Kahaniya” is a crucial lesson and conviction that the producers should have cottoned on at the outset: a GOOD director remains a good helmsman, while a mediocre and media-hyped persona, who may have delivered a fluke or two (a success or/and a good film) can never get it right every time.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the genius behind “Nil Battey Sannata,” “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and “Panga,” nails her story with the right sensitivity. But Abhishek Chaubey, who directed “Ishqiya” and one episode of “Ray” besides three minus-es, and Saket Chaudhary, whose claim to success were “Pyaar Ke Side/Effects” and “Hindi Medium” fall by the wayside with their—in the final analysis—pretentiously pointless tales.
Worse, there is no common thread between these stories, and with one cute tale, one totally pointless one with a silly conclusion (Abhishek Chaubey’s tale with Delzad Hiwale and Rinku Rajguru) and a third promising saga that ends with a stupid whimper (intentionally, as the director has revealed in an interview!) rather than a conventional warm ending or a whopper twist, the anthology is a complete dampener. In short, with the three tales being of equal length, give or take a minute or two, this one gets unbearable after the first 35 minutes!
With separate writers (Nitesh “Dangal” Tiwari naturally co-scripts his wife’s work) and technicians, and no separate titles for the three stories, except for a mention of the director against a black background, “Ankahi Kahaniya” starts promisingly with Tiwari’s story. A simple guy from Madhya Pradesh (Abhishek Banerjee), employed in a garment shop in Mumbai, falls for a beautiful female mannequin to the point of obsession. He even confesses this to his fiancée, and realizes what he is doing, but his explanation is a man’s loneliness in Mumbai, with no one to talk with and share simple things.
Chaubey’s film talks about the fantasies of a boy (Delzad Hiwale) who works in a movie theatre and a girl (Rinku Rajguru) who is a frequent patron there. Chaudhary’s film begins well with a betrayed and insecure, unconfident wife (Zoya Hussain) wanting an explanation of why her husband cheated on her—with another married woman (Palomi Ghosh) as his objet d’amor.
Her way of finding out is to accost the woman’s initially unsuspecting husband (Kunal Kapoor) and trying to reconstruct how things happened between them. This, in fact, is the most absurd part of the story. And then, just as we reach a very unconventional climax, comes what happens to be a custom- (or rather director-) driven anticlimax! Silly is the word that springs to the lips!
Music director Achint Thakkar tries his best to fit his background score on all three stories. Abhishek Banerjee is good, but is getting alarming typecast as the too-simple small-town guy. Kunal Kapoor looks dishy and acts well. Zoya Hussain is very good in her weak woman role and none of the others matter.
Neither does the anthology. Sadly, Tiwari’s splendid work gets lost in the mess.
Rating: *1/2
Produced by: Ronnie Screwvala & Ashi Dua
Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey & Saket Chaudhary
Written by: Nitesh Twari, Piyush Gupta, Hussain Haidry, Shreyas Jain & Zeenat Lakhani
Music: Achint Thakkar
Starring: Abhishek Banerjee, T.J. Bhanu, Omkar Ketkar, Rinku Rajguru,
Delzad Hiwale, Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Palomi Ghosh, Nikhil Dwivedi & others
