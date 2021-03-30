MUMBAI—Yash’s and Mamta Patnaik’s popular show “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2” has recently started streaming on Voot. Ankit Siwach, last seen in “Beyhadh 2,” entered the show as the character Vyom. The hunk, who will be also debuting in films this year, has received great feedback from the fans of the show.
The fit actor has quite a few bare-bodied, shirtless scenes in the episodes and there are memes around his appearance in the show. Speaking of this, Siwach says, “The response has been fantastic, I have been tagged with so many memes and personal messages, which is overwhelming.”
Siwach is also following a specific routine for maintaining his fitness. “I am staying on a calorie deficit to maintain a physique. It gets tough to do that, but there is a sense of responsibility to give the audience what they ask for. Frankly, I am enjoying this response.”
“I was skeptical about how the character would be accepted, and it is not easy for the audience to love a negative character. I am grateful that fans have been showering love and warmth since day one. What else I could have asked for?”
Siwach will be making his film debut with “Benaras Vanilla” next. The actor plays a tourist guide in the romantic psychological drama.
