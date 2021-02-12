MUMBAI — Singers Ankit Tiwari and Rabica Wadhawan's latest soulful track titled “Vichhora” is perfect to make your Valentine's Day melodious.
The video directed by Jay Parikh, features Ashish Bisht and Rabica Wadhawan. It narrates a sad love story and showcases the pain of separation.
Talking about the song, singer Ankit Tiwari shared: "Vichhora conveys a beautiful story. We have tried to explore the emotions of sadness and love, hope the audience likes it as much as we do. It's a very beautiful composition by Vibhas, written by Abhay."
Explaining why the soulful number is ideal for the occasion of Valentine's Day, Ankit added: "This song perfectly goes for those who are in love or about to fall in love, who believes in love, ishq, mohabbat it's for all of them! That is the reason it's apt for Valentine."
The lyrics have been penned by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay while Vibhas has composed the music. Vichhora is produced by Rabby Singh and streams on the YouTube channel of Roots Music.
