MUMBAI — Nagesh Kukunoor’s “City of Dreams” began streaming July 30, and Ankur Rathee and Sriyam Bhagnani will be seen opposite each other. Kukunoor’s political drama series on Disney+ Hotstar has already received great feedback for its trailer, which captures glimpses of a power struggle between father and daughter.
Ankur Rathee, who was last seen in “Taish,” “Undekhi” and the film “Thappad,” will be seen alongside Shriyam Bhagnani, who is known for the movies “Baaghi 2” and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu.”
Speaking about his co-star Bhagnani and director Kukunoor, Rathee said, “Honesty and humility are so crucial for any actor, and Shriyam was beaming with both in our scenes together. There is a gentle earnestness in her eyes, one that occasionally even diminished my need for a vivid imagination to get into character. A simple look into her innocent gaze would transport me into the scene and evoke the required vulnerability. It’s a rarity and blessing to find that in a co-actor.”
He adds, “As for Nagesh-sir, I have yet to discover a more symbiotic relationship with a director. There were many instances where I would finish a take and suddenly be struck with an idea. No sooner I would notice Nagesh-sir had already picked up my creative impulse. A mind-reader! I would begin explaining an idea and he would finish it.”
“Sometimes he would utter only a few words and I immediately knew of his train of thought. He didn’t want to intellectualize the emotional space with too much conversation. He’d give just enough direction so that I could run with the idea and make it my own. I felt like clay.”
Bhagnani is also full of praises for Rathee, and said, “Ankur is MAD! I don’t think there is ever a dull moment when you’re around this man. He has a switch that goes off once the director says ‘Cut!’ and suddenly, he is a child on set. He truly brings life on set—he will be singing, dancing, making conversations with people or sometimes even working secretly in his van for his other projects. He is very supportive and will stay behind for the reaction scenes even when he isn’t supposed to and that’s what makes him such an amazing co-actor. Even after doing so many projects, he comes on set as fresh as ever with so much curiosity!”
About her director, she adds, “Working with Nagesh-sir has to be one of the best professional experiences I’ve had so far. There is so much to learn and absorb on his sets—from an amazing crew to the set design to the script, everything reads out a passion for filmmaking. He has this undying focus and clarity of thought while working which I find extremely inspiring. He knows exactly what he wants from a scene, making the actor’s job very easy. People call directors the captain of the ship, and he truly was one in every sense, the best captain one could start off on this journey.”
The Hotstar Specials features actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat, returning as father-daughter duo Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad. The show also features actors Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sushant Singh.
