MUMBAI — Actor Annup Sonii, who has ruled TV screens for years, will now be a part of the upcoming war-epic “1962: The War In The Hills.” He will essay the role of Major Ranjith Khatar, a competitive army officer and a dear friend of Major Suraj Singh (Abhay Deol). Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also stars Mahie Gill, Sumeet Vyas, and Akash Thosar, amongst many other prominent actors - details of which will be announced soon. It is inspired by true events and narrates an untold story of bravery and valour and how an army of 125 Indians stood against 3000 Chinese.
Speaking about the series, Actor Annup Sonii said "Mahesh sir and I go way back! A few years ago we worked together on a project, so we're quite familiar with each other's style of working. We met one fine day and he mentioned he's working on an ambitious take on the 1962 war and I instantly wanted to be a part of it.”
“My role of Ranjith Khatar is a very sweet and nice one - he is constantly competing with Abhay's Suraj Singh but in a friendly way. “1962: The War In The Hills” is a great story and I am glad I am part of a series that focuses on lesser known parts of the war. I think any war story related to your own country can be quite inspiring.”
“1962: The War in The Hills” is slated for release on Feb. 26 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.