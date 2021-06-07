MUMBAI — Evelyn Sharma wed fiancé Dr. Tushaan Bhindi in a country-style wedding in Brisbane, Australia, May 15. Announcing this June 7 in an exclusive with the tabloid Bombay Times, the “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” (her biggest hit) actress said, “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together.”
Sharma had gotten engaged to Bhindi, an Australia-based dental surgeon, in 2019, and he went down on his knees and popped the question against the Sydney Harbour Bridge in a very romantic way. Bhindi had even got a guitarist to play their favorite songs and read out a special note he had written.
Sharma had then told E-Times, “It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well... his proposal was perfect!” In the same interview, Evelyn had also said that she would love to shift to Australia after marriage as it was one of her favorite cities in the world. The actress had shared a picture of the couple kissing against the Sydney skyline on Instagram.
The two chose to marry in a scenic countryside location. While Sharma wore a white vintage lace gown, Bhindi donned a blue suit. The wedding was originally planned in Mumbai, and as Evelyn told Bombay Times, “We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. We would have loved our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us.” The couple opted for a low-key ceremony and plan to have a bigger celebration later.
Bhindi stated, “We had been engaged for a year-and-half and have been planning to get married ever since, but the lockdown slowed down our plans. In times like these, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world.”
Sharma's mother, too, was unable to attend the wedding. “We hope we will be able to host a big wedding reception, where all our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India,” said the couple, who have been busy setting up their new home in the Australian countryside. Last year, they even adopted a puppy, Coco.
Sharma and Bhindi met in 2018 on a blind date set up by one of their friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.