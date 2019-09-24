MUMBAI — Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s and Jahnvi Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s online fund-raising platform Fankind, which unites celebrities, fans and charities, has launched its third campaign with well-known YouTuber Prajakta Koli to raise funds for mental health care.
Koli, the digital diva will be raising funds for The Banyan Foundation in Chennai. The proceeds of this campaign will be used to support the salaries of the psychologists, psychiatrists and general physicians at the foundation’s day care center, where they provide treatment, emotional support and counseling to those who are in need of love and care.
To participate in the campaign, fans can donate on Fankind’s website to buy entries for a minimum of Rs 100 or multiples thereof, and one lucky fan will get the opportunity to play games and wrestle, wearing a sumo suit, with Koli in Mumbai, and feature in her Vlog.
“I truly believe that it is important to raise awareness and address issues around mental health in order to erase the stigma around it. For this to be effective, we need the right professionals to deal with the delicate and sensitive mental states of the patients,” said Koli.
On the announcement of the campaign, Kapoor, founder of Fankind, said: “I am excited to launch the third Fankind campaign with YouTube star Prajakta Koli. According to the World Health Organization, over eight crore Indians suffer from depression and anxiety-related disorders, but only a small amount of them even seek help.”
She adds, “A large part of this is because of the huge stigma and judgmental attitudes attached to people with any kind of mental illness. Prajakta has been a vocal advocate who doesn’t shy away from speaking about mental health, and we are extremely proud to use our platform to add to the conversation and help raise funds for an organization that has relentlessly been working to help people battle their mental health issues. Prajakta is delightfully charming and I am certain that the fan who wins this experience will have the best time with her.”
The campaign went live Sep. 22 and will end Oct. 23, 2019. Those who wish to raise funds or participate in the campaign can log on to Fankind.org/mostlysane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.