MUMBAI — Fankind.org has announced its 11th experience with the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh. This one-of-a-kind exciting experience will give fans an opportunity to walk the red carpet and attend a star-studded celebrity event, hand-in-hand with the beautiful actress.
Fankind will take care of the fans’ styling and fly him or her and their plus-one to Mumbai for the event. They will get a chance to pose in front of the cameras and have an evening to cherish forever with her.
“Fankind has come up with this endearing initiative where I get to meet my fans and spend quality time with them while supporting an NGO that does a lot of good work. It will be truly fulfilling to create some magical moments for the people who shower so much love on me every day.”
“I have chosen to support Aarti For Girls because it is a loving community that nurtures the unique potential of every child and provides them with the resources they need to realize their dreams. Aarti village is located in Andhra Pradesh, and this enables me to give back to my roots because I started my career there.”
“Education is one thing no one can take away from you. When girls are educated, their countries become stronger, and I am proud to be associated with Aarti for Girls to help educate children who will be the future of our nation.”
In order to win this experience, fans from across the country can donate on Fankind’s website. The funds collected will be donated to Aarti for Girls, an NGO that aims to create an India where every girl is cared for and educated.
Through Rakul’s campaign on Fankind, the donations will help pay for school fees and books for the education of economically-challenged students studying in Aarti’s English Medium school in Andhra Pradesh.
Fankind.org is an online fund-raising platform that brings fans, celebrities and charities together to create magical memories while working towards a greater cause.
Founded by Anshula Boney Kapoor, Fankind curates celebrity-related experiences for fans while encouraging them to support by raising funds for social causes. The winner and one guest of the winner are flown in to Mumbai for a day by Fankind to fulfill the celebrity experience and are treated like VIPs.
Aarti for Girls strives to create an India where women are empowered to make choices for themselves. Every donation through Fankind’s campaign will go towards supporting the school fees and books for economically-challenged children studying in Aarti’s English medium school, which was started in 2005 and provides education for some of the poorest of poor in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh.
Currently, 550 students are enrolled in Aarti School programs. These children have braved the worst of times including malnutrition and abuse. Aarti charges nominal fees for children and more than 90 percent of the children need either partial or complete fee waiver. It costs Rs. 2000 per month to provide for the school fees and books for each child.
