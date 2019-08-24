MUMBAI—ALTBalaji’s “Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala” has, within three days of the launch of the trailer, amassed a whopping four million views, with the audience loving the chemistry between Rajeev Khandelwal, who plays chef Vikram and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is chef Nitya.
There is another surprise in store. Music composer Anu Malik has composed a soulful track titled “Alvida Phir Kyun Kahaa,” which will be a situational song on longing and heartbreak and the turmoil that one goes through after separating from one’s love. The track has been penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Papon and Anmol Malik. For Manoj, it is a first with Malik.
This marks the composer’s web debut after making his unique mark in films and later television serials and non-film albums and singles. Ekta Kapoor, producer of this show, has already worked with Malik in “Kuchh To Hai” (2003), “Krishna Cottage” (2004) and “Kyaa Kool Hain Hum” (2005).
Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, “Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala” focusses on human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking.
