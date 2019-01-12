MUMBAI— Anu Malik will now mark his musical debut in Marathi with the film “Aasud.” Maharashtra State Home Minister Dr. Ranjit Patil launched the music album of the film. Malik’s daughter Anmol Malik has also lent her voice to the song, “Nako Sarkari Subsidy.”
“Aasud” is written and directed by Nilesh Jalamkar along with Amol Tale. A Govind Productions film produced by Deepak Morey and Vijay Jadhav that highlights the present scenario of the farmers and their contest against the system, it is scheduled to release Feb. 8.
Malik started as a composer in 1978 and has scored music for over 300 films, including in Bengali and English.
