MUMBAI — Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota paid a tribute to the late Ghazal King Jagjit Singh on his birth anniversary Feb. 8.
Jalota and the late Singh had a very personal bonding and they were best friends. Jalota used to call him Gazaljit Singh and was in turn called Bhajan Jalota by Singh.
