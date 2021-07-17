MUMBAI — Actor Anupam Kher took to social media July 17 to announce his 519th film. The actor announced the film while flying above Atlantic Ocean.
Although he did not share the film's name or information about cast and crew, Kher promised fans that he would divulge details soon.
"Delighted to announce my 519th film while flying above the Atlantic Ocean at 36,000 feet. God has been kind to me. It is so humbling to be able to reach this possibility. Of course, it is my hard work but it is also the blessings of millions of people, my fans, my followers on social media, my friends, my family, my elders," Kher shared in an Instagram post.
"Also thanks to the Indian Film Industry and the film makers around the world for being so kind and generous to me. I feel special. But if my father was around he would have said, ‘allah meherban toh gadhera pahalwan.’ Will give you the details soon!!" he added.
Kher will next be seen in the films "Happy Birthday,” "The Last Show,” "Mungilal Rocks," and the "The Kashmir Files.”
