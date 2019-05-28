MUMBAI—Veteran actor Anupam Kher says "Queen" actress Kangana Ranaut, whom he met at the airport here, is his favorite.
"Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana," Anupam Kher wrote on Instagram on May 28.
He also uploaded a few photographs of himself with her.
Dressed in a plain white dress, Ranaut looked elegant with a pair of white heels and a pair of shades. Kher too opted white for his airport look. He wore white shirt along with a pair of denim jeans.
Anupam Kher has often praised Ranaut a lot on social media. When she claimed that no one from the industry spoke about her performance in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi," he had lauded the actress.
He had tweeted: "Kangana Ranaut is a rockstar. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of women empowerment."
On the work front, Kher is gearing up for the release of "One Day: Justice Delivered" while Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in "Panga."
