MUMBAI — “I am grateful to the viewers of not only India but overseas for showering love and appreciation with open hearts,” declared veteran Anupam Kher. The global actor has recently launched his autobiographical play “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai” on his digital portal, www.theanupamkher.com.
Kher, who completed 36 years in the world of cinema, has yet again set a new benchmark for himself. Said Kher, “I am extremely overwhelmed with the kind of response I have started receiving after the digital launch of my play. I had always believed that good content with good messaging and subject always fetches success and appreciation. During a time when people are going through insecurity and uncertainty and people are losing jobs, this play gives some hope to people who opt to watch it.”
“Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai,” directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, offers a glance of Kher’s failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people.
