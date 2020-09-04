MUMBAI—Good friends in real life Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik will start shooting for director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film “The Last Show” with proper safety precautions amidst the pandemic. Since the lockdown, this will be the first time Kher and Kaushik will visit a set.
The Bombay High Court recently permitted actors above 65 to resume shooting. Earlier, actors beyond this age were barred from partaking in any kind of shoot.
Talking about the safety measures being taken, Kher says, “Of course, people feel concerned, especially our families. But once they knew about the safety measures, they felt secure. We have professionals Covid marshals, ensuring that all the required precautions are taken. But above all, everyone has to be considerate and caring towards others.”
He added, “Struggle, pain, suffering, celebration and success: we compete professionally but bond personally. We’ve never lost love and respect for each other. We’ve never looked at life from a tragic point of view. We always found humor and inspiration in every situation. When Vivek discussed this inspirational story—full of beauty, love and laughter—we were fascinated by his vision of the human psyche. We realized that during the Covid crisis, the world needs inspiration, positivity and, above all humor. So, in a way, Vivek is celebrating our unique friendship for the world to fall in love with friendship again.”
Kaushik admits he had a certain hesitation about shooting for any project. “Most films shoots haven’t started and there was a sense of pessimism in people, with predictions of a slow death for cinema. Vivek and both of us are born fighters and eternal optimists. So, we started shooting to inspire others, experiment and innovate in these times and send a message that cinema lives to entertain, inspire and fill this world with laughter.”
Agnihotri states, “I had worked meticulously on technical aspects about the shoot in details. I proposed to do mock shoots just to make the crew used to shooting in the new environment. Plus, we are carrying three medicines with us. We believe they protect everyone against the most rigid challenges. These medicines are: positivity, love and laughter.”
The feature, titled “The Last Show,” will celebrate 45 years of friendship shared by Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. The film will be jointly produced by Anupam Kher, Rumi Jafry, Satish Kaushik and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
