MUMBAI – Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who flew down from New York to India March 21, has decided to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people,” the actor wrote on Instagram.
Kher also posted a video of the Mumbai airport to show how stringent checking procedures were being implemented by the authorities.
Reacting to Kher’s post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote: “Take care Anupam uncle... sending lots of love and good wishes.”
In response to Dhawan’s comment, Kher shared that he would “follow the mandatory self- quarantine.”
